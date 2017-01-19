Ticket sales rolled out for FIA Formula One Russia Grand Prix in Sochi — organizers

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Ticket sales for the 2017 FIA Formula One Grand Prix in the Russian resort city of Sochi, scheduled for April 27-30, were launched on Thursday, according to a statement from the organizers of the race.

"The organizers of the Grand Prix managed to preserve the low prices for tickets and prepared new offers for racing fans and enthusiasts of colorful and exciting events," Sochi AutoDrom said in its statement.

According to the organizers, the tickets are available in packages for the entire four-day racing weekend, and for attending the event for two or three days. The organizing body also promised a ten-percent discount for all tickets purchased between January 19 and February 20.

This year’s novelty is a one-day admission ticket, which will be available for the price of 2,000 rubles ($33.5), but only for Friday, April 28, which traditionally sees two-sessions of free practices of F1 pilots.

Sergey Vorobyov, the chief promoter of the Russian GP race, said in an interview with TASS: "This year we have introduced an early program of bonuses and put on offer for the first time ever a unique-price category ticket of 2,000 rubles."

"We are confident that this year’s racing weekend (in Sochi) will set a new attendance record," Vorobyov said adding that the four-day racing weekend of the 2016 F1 GP in Sochi gathered over 158,000 visitors.

The price of a two-day ticket for this year’s race begins at 7,470 rubles (about $125). Ticket prices for racing enthusiasts wishing to watch the Russian GP from the grand stands, which face the starting grid line and the pit-stop area, range between 44,100 rubles ($740) and 145,800 rubles (some $2,450), but only in case they are purchased before February 20, otherwise the price is likely to go up.

Last year, Russia hosted FIA F1 Grand Prix in Sochi for the first time in spring, namely on April 29-May 1, as compared with the two previous races held in autumn of 2014 and 2015 in Sochi. This year the race in Russia is also scheduled for spring.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of the F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and Formula One’s Chief Executive, Bernie Ecclestone.

In late 2014, the Sochi Autodrom was awarded the trophy of Formula One’s best racing track of the year. The Race Promoters' Trophy is a rotating award, engraved with the names of other top F1 tracks dating from 1975.

During the inaugural race in 2014, over 166,000 people, including at least 500 high-ranking guests from Russia and abroad, visited Sochi between October 10 and 12 for Russia’s first-ever Formula One Grand Prix.

Live television coverage of the race, provided by Russia’s Rossiya-2 channel, gathered over 3.4 million people across Russia, which is three times more than Russian TV viewers watching other F1 Grand Prix races on average. The winner of Russia’s 2014 Sochi race, Lewis Hamilton, said it was the best F1 race of that year.