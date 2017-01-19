Back to Main page
FIDE chief says he plans to seek US entry after President-elect Trump’s inauguration

January 19, 18:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW
In November 2015, the United States Department of Treasury slapped sanctions on Russia’s Kirsan Ilyumzhinov
MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, the President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), told TASS on Thursday that he would again send documents to the United States requesting entry permission only after the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

"It seems that they went into snooze mode," Ilyumzhinov said in an interview with TASS. "It seems that nobody is working, including the Department of the Treasury, the Department of State and the US Embassy (in Moscow). They are not answering telephone calls. My passport is still being kept in the (US) Embassy since November."

Last year on Election Day, November 8, American citizens cast their ballots and elected their 45th US President, Donald J. Trump. Trump, the Republican candidate, who secured his presidential victory by surpassing the needed 270 electoral votes to win. He is scheduled to be sworn in this Friday, January 20.

"However, a new ambassador is arriving soon," the FIDE chief said. "New management in the Department of Treasury and the Department of State will be appointed and on January 21 (after Trump’s inauguration) I will once again submit all of my letters and documents."

"I hope that this time, I will receive a prompt reply regarding my permission to enter the United States," Ilyumzhinov added.

In November 2015, the United States Department of Treasury slapped sanctions on Ilyumzhinov stating that he had been "materially assisting and acting for, or on behalf of the Government of Syria, Central Bank of Syria." Ilyumzhinov denied the allegations saying he had no commercial interests in Syria.

The FIDE chief announced his plans last spring to go to New York for the 2016 FIDE World Chess Championship in November of 2016 and hoped that the US-imposed sanctions would be lifted by that time. However, his hopes were dashed and Ilyumzhinov had to watch the battle for the World Chess Crown online.

