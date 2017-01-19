Deputy PM Mutko rules out doping abuse problem in Russian football

ST. PETERSBURG, January 19. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday that the Russian football was not a subject to performance enhancing drugs abuse and all clubs are under tight control.

"I see no problems (of doping abuse) in football as the system works and all clubs as well as national teams are under tight control," Mutko, who is also the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), said.

According to Part Two of the report, delivered early last month in London by the WADA Independent Commission and its chairman, Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, more than 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and Paralympic sports could have been involved in an alleged manipulation scheme to conceal positive doping tests.

Part Two of McLaren’s report claimed in particular that a number of doping samples collected from the Russian footballers tested positive and among them were Russia’s youth players.