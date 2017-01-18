Moscow court turns down defamation suit of Russian athlete against German TV channel ARD

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. A court in Moscow ruled to reject a defamation lawsuit filed by Russian athlete Kristina Ugarova against German TV channel ARD, a court’s spokesperson told TASS on Wednesday.

The Dorogomilovsky Court of Moscow held hearings on a lawsuit on the protection of honor and dignity of Russian runner Ugarova, who insisted that German TV channel ARD aired slander against her.

"Having heard both sides in the case, the court ruled against Ugarova’s complaints against the ARD broadcaster," Yevgeniya Gorokhova said in an interview with TASS.

The Russian athlete demanded that the German broadcaster deleted all copies of its documentary series on the alleged doping abuse in Russian sports and retracted its statements in regard to her.

Alexander Karabanov, a lawyer for Ugarova, told TASS that his client did not agree with the court’s ruling and the appeal should follow.

"We believe that the court’s verdict today was illegitimate, we disagree with it and will be filing an appeal with the Moscow City Court," Karabanov said in an interview with TASS.

Late last year Ugarova said that her interview used in one of the parts of the German series of documentaries, directed by Hajo Seppelt, was misinterpreted. The athlete said that she was speaking about one matter in the recording used by ARD, but the translation used in the film voiced another matter on purpose.

Russian ex-doping official Vitaly Stepanov and his wife, Russian runner Yulia Stepanova, were in the center of a series of documentaries on alleged doping abuse in Russian sports aired by German TV Channel ARD in December 2014.