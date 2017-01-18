Back to Main page
Russia’s 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup organizers content with ticket sales

Sport
January 18, 16:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will be held next year between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The Local Organizing Committee (LOC), in charge of organizing the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, is content with the with the current level of ticket sales for this year’s global football event, LOC Director General Alexei Sorokin said on Wednesday.

2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
"The deadline for (initial ticket) applications is tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. Moscow time (11:00 a.m. GMT)," Sorokin said. "We are pretty much content with the level of sales. The second stage of the ticket sales is to begin in March."

"The percent of applications from abroad was low," Sorokin said. "However, this is a peculiarity of this tournament and the figure will be much higher for the World Cup."

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will be held next year between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Otkritie-Arena in Moscow, St. Petersburg Arena, Fisht in Sochi and Kazan-Arena in Kazan.

Seven nations have already qualified for the 2017 Confederations Cup and they are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup winners Portugal and OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup winners New Zealand. The remaining eighth nation will be determined following the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

