Two Russian fans arrested at 2016 UEFA Euro Cup deported from France

Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14Russian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 21:57
Austria’s president-elect says he is ready to maintain good relations with RussiaWorld January 18, 21:50
Putin briefs Merkel, Hollande on steps to implement Syrian ceasefireRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 20:39
Putin, Merkel, Hollande agree to give fresh impetus to Normandy Four activitiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 20:26
Russian Eurobonds may be floated in spring 2017 — finance ministerBusiness & Economy January 18, 19:48
Russia, Turkey report 14 ceasefire breaches in Syria per dayWorld January 18, 19:17
Analyst believes removal of sanctions can be political bargaining chip with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 18, 18:45
Arctic Forum’s task is to change perception of region as source of raw material — officialBusiness & Economy January 18, 18:28
OPEC revises Russia’s oil production outlook downward by 110,000 bpd in 2017Business & Economy January 18, 18:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PARIS, January 18. /TASS/. Two Russian nationals, arrested in France last summer for fights with English football fans during the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup, have been released from prison and deported to Russia, France Press news agency reported on Tuesday.
One more fan, Nikolai Morozov, was released and sent back to Russia earlier, in December.
The two Russian fans at the issue, Alexei Yerunov and Sergei Gorbachev, were detained last summer following mass disturbances involving Russian and English fans on June 11, ahead and during the match of their national teams hosted by Marseille.
After the match, on June 14, French policemen stopped a bus with 43 Russian football fans en-route from Marseille to Lille, where their national team played its second group stage match against Slovakia. All of them including the driver were temporarily put into custody.
A court in Marseille ruled in mid-June last year to sentence three Russian football fans in custody, namely Yerunov, Gorbachev and Morozov, to prison terms ranging from 12 to 24 months after finding them guilty of taking part in the mass disturbances at the 2016 Euro Cup match between England and Russia.
Numerous clashes were reported between football fans at the major European football tournament held in France between June 10 and July 10, 2016.
Law enforcement authorities resorted to tear gas, smoke pellets and water cannons to disperse the brawlers. According to reports, more than 30 people had been injured in violent altercations, with four people sent to hospitals after sustaining severe injuries.