Figure skating pairs competition excluded from schedule of 2017 Winter Universiade

Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacyRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 16:35
Defense Ministry launches large-scale upgrade of practice ranges in west RussiaMilitary & Defense January 17, 16:16
BMW to resume premium car deliveries to RussiaBusiness & Economy January 17, 15:48
Russia to appeal ECHR decision on illegitimacy of Dima Yakovlev lawRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 15:40
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucksBusiness & Economy January 17, 15:37
Russian PM says up to $1.8 bln to be earmarked to prop up economy in 2017Business & Economy January 17, 15:35
Lavrov says tensions in Balkans growing, standoff must be preventedRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 15:16
Russian top diplomat: Moscow denies worship of Western liberal valuesRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 17, 15:04
Russia to replace carrier rocket engines after Progress cargo spacecraft crashScience & Space January 17, 14:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Figure skating pairs competition have been excluded from the schedule of the 2017 Winter Universiade, due to kick off in Kazakhstan’s Almaty in less than two weeks, Alexander Gorshkov, the president of the Russian Figure Skating Federation, told TASS on Monday.
"The organizers have warned us that the competition in pairs have been cancelled," Gorshkov said in an interview with TASS. "The number of participants was insufficient in order to give the start for the competition in the international format."
Russia planned to send two figure skating pairs, namely Alisa Yefimova - Alexander Korovin and Bogdana Lukashevich and Alexander Stepanov to the international event, slated to be held between January 29 and February 8.
Late last month Sergey Seyranov, the chief of the Russian Student Sports Union (RSSU), announced that The Russian national roster for the 28th Winter Universiade enlisted up to 230 athletes competing in 12 sports disciplines.
According to FISU official website, the Winter Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’
It is only second to the Olympic Games. The program of the Winter Universiade currently includes 6 compulsory sports (8 compulsory disciplines) and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.