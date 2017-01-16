Back to Main page
Figure skating pairs competition excluded from schedule of 2017 Winter Universiade

Sport
January 16, 20:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The program of the Winter Universiade currently includes 6 compulsory sports and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.
1 pages in this article
Alisa Yefimova and Alexander Korovin

Alisa Yefimova and Alexander Korovin

© Sergey Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Figure skating pairs competition have been excluded from the schedule of the 2017 Winter Universiade, due to kick off in Kazakhstan’s Almaty in less than two weeks, Alexander Gorshkov, the president of the Russian Figure Skating Federation, told TASS on Monday.

"The organizers have warned us that the competition in pairs have been cancelled," Gorshkov said in an interview with TASS. "The number of participants was insufficient in order to give the start for the competition in the international format."

Russia planned to send two figure skating pairs, namely Alisa Yefimova - Alexander Korovin and Bogdana Lukashevich and Alexander Stepanov to the international event, slated to be held between January 29 and February 8.

Late last month Sergey Seyranov, the chief of the Russian Student Sports Union (RSSU), announced that The Russian national roster for the 28th Winter Universiade enlisted up to 230 athletes competing in 12 sports disciplines.

According to FISU official website, the Winter Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The program of the Winter Universiade currently includes 6 compulsory sports (8 compulsory disciplines) and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.

