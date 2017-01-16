Back to Main page
Russian fans arrested at 2016 UEFA Euro Cup to leave France on January 17

Sport
January 16, 12:57 UTC+3
In June last year three Russian football fans received prison terms ranging from 12 to 24 months over taking part in the mass disturbances at the 2016 Euro Cup match between England and Russia
1 pages in this article
© EPA/PETER POWELL

PARIS, January 16. /TASS/. Russian nationals, arrested in France last summer for fights with English football fans during the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup, will be returned to Russia on Tuesday, Russian General Council in Marseilles Sergei Molchanov told TASS on Monday.

"According to the information we have received from the French authorities, they (Russian football fans) must be deported tomorrow, January 17," Molchanov said in an interview with TASS.

The two Russian fans at the issue are Alexei Yerunov and Sergei Gorbachev.

A court in Marseille ruled in mid-June last year to sentence three Russian football fans in custody, namely Yerunov, Gorbachev and Nikolai Morozov, to prison terms ranging from 12 to 24 months after finding them guilty of taking part in the mass disturbances at the 2016 Euro Cup match between England and Russia.

Morozov has been already released from prison and deported to Russia late last month.

Numerous clashes were reported between football fans at the major European football tournament held in France between June 10 and July 10, 2016. The most notorious altercations erupted between Russian and English fans ahead of the June 11th match. Brawls began on June 9 in Marseille, peaking on the day of the match - June 12.

Law enforcement authorities resorted to tear gas, smoke pellets and water cannons to disperse the brawlers. According to reports, more than 30 people had been injured in violent altercations, with four people sent to hospitals after sustaining severe injuries.

On June 14, French policemen stopped a bus with over 43 Russian football fans en-route from Marseille to Lille, where their national team played its second group stage match against Slovakia.

