Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Quebec City to host FIS Cross-Country World Cup Final 2017 instead of Russia’s Tyumen

Sport
January 15, 21:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The RSF said earlier it had decided to refuse from hosting the 2017 FIS World Cup finals, scheduled to be held in the Western Siberian city of Tyumen on March 16-19, in the wake of a doping scandal
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Smirnov / TASS

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Canada’s Quebec City will host the FIS Cross-Country World Cup Final 2017 instead of Russia’s Tyumen, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said in a press statement on Sunday.

The Russian Ski Federation (RSF) said earlier it had decided to refuse from hosting the 2017 FIS World Cup finals, scheduled to be held in the Western Siberian city of Tyumen on March 16-19, in the wake of a doping scandal.

"FIS is pleased to announce that the organiser of the FIS Cross-Country World Cup Final 2017 will be Que·bec City (CAN) from 17th - 19th March 2017," FIS said. "FIS had several weeks of consultations with four National Ski Associations that expressed interest in taking over the upcoming World Cup Final and would like to express gratitude to all for their commitment to Cross-Country Skiing and their interest in taking over the Cross-Country World Cup Final." Among other contenders were Sweden’s Ostersund and Norway’s Trondheim.

According to Part Two report, delivered early last month in London by the WADA Independent Commission and its chairman, Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, over 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and Paralympic sports could have been involved in the manipulations system to conceal positive doping tests.

McLaren’s Part Two report claimed in particular that doping samples of 12 Russian medalists of 2014 Winter Games in Sochi had been tampered with. In addition, doping tests of two more Russian athletes, who won four gold medals of the 2014 Sochi Olympics had been falsified as well.

Following the release of McLaren’s Part Two report, a number of international competitions have been relocated from Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lithuania plans to build 45-km fence along border with Russia
2
Lufthansa A321 makes emergency landing at Moscow’s Domodedovo
3
US uses its servers for unauthorized data collecting - Security Council
4
Romanov Imperial Family members hope remains of Nicholas II's children to be buried soon
5
Russia starts developing 5th-generation medium-range air defense missile systems
6
Putin: Russia to develop strike systems capable of penetrating any missile defense shield
7
S-400 air defense missile regiment to assume combat duty in Crimea
TOP STORIES
Реклама