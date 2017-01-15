Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Pavlichenko won luge World Cup in Latvia

Sport
January 15, 13:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia’s Roman Repilov was the second
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Semen Pavlichenko won the World Cup in Latvia’s Sigulda with the result of 1 minute 35.715 seconds.

Russia’s Roman Repilov was the second, and the third position is taken by Austria’s Wolfgang Kundl.

In the first attempt Pavlichenko made a new record of the track - 47.837 seconds.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lithuania plans to build 45-km fence along border with Russia
2
Iceland is ready to contribute to organization of meeting between Putin and Trump — media
3
US uses its servers for unauthorized data collecting - Security Council
4
Quebec City to host FIS Cross-Country World Cup Final 2017 instead of Russia’s Tyumen
5
Russia stops agreement with Ukraine on nuclear power plant constructuion
6
Egypt, Belarus sign package of cooperation documents
7
Syrian experience prompts fast transition to high-tech weapons — deputy PM
TOP STORIES
Реклама