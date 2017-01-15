Russia’s Pavlichenko won luge World Cup in Latvia

Quebec City to host FIS Cross-Country World Cup Final 2017 instead of Russia’s TyumenSport January 15, 21:55
US uses its servers for unauthorized data collecting - Security CouncilRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 15, 17:24
More than 170 biathlon athletes demand resolute action from IBUSport January 15, 12:31
Russian woman racer receives Dakar medal for 2nd positionSport January 15, 11:38
Russian and British actors perform in Gift of Life charity concert in LondonSociety & Culture January 15, 8:39
Russians are among top 10 wealthiest buyers of property in DubaiBusiness & Economy January 15, 7:05
Iceland is ready to contribute to organization of meeting between Putin and Trump — mediaWorld January 15, 6:40
Extremely dangerous militant detained in Chechnya — head of republicWorld January 15, 6:35
UN reports on humanitarian aid provided to Aleppo residentsWorld January 15, 4:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Semen Pavlichenko won the World Cup in Latvia’s Sigulda with the result of 1 minute 35.715 seconds.
Russia’s Roman Repilov was the second, and the third position is taken by Austria’s Wolfgang Kundl.
In the first attempt Pavlichenko made a new record of the track - 47.837 seconds.