More than 170 biathlon athletes demand resolute action from IBU

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. More than 170 biathlon athletes from various countries put their signatures under a letter addressed to the International Biathlon Union (IBU), containing demand for resolute action in relation to the doping scandals, the Ceskatelevize portal said on Sunday, referring to head of the Czech biathlon federation Jiri Hamza.

The document was signed in Germany’s Ruhpolding, which hosted the World Cup, the portal said. Earlier in January, in German’s Oberhof prior to the earlier stage of the World Cup was a meeting of leading national teams, devoted to the recent doping scandal involving Russian athletes.

"We think it is high time for resolute actions by IBU," Hamza said. "At least temporary bans should be applied to the athletes, suspected of violating anti-doping regulations."

According to the Part Two report delivered on December 9 in London by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Independent Commission and its chairman, Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, over 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and Paralympic sports could have been involved in the manipulations system to conceal positive doping tests.

McLaren’s Part Two report claimed in particular that doping samples of 12 Russian medalists of the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi had been tampered with. In addition, doping tests of two more Russian athletes, who won four gold medals of the 2014 Sochi Olympics had been falsified as well.

The IBU announced on December 15 that it had obtained a list of 31 athletes, whom the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and its Independent Commission led by Canadian sports law professor McLaren suspect of doping violations.

The IBU opened formal investigations against the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) and 29 athletes mentioned in the report and decided to bar Russian female biathletes Yana Romanova and Olga Vilukhina from international competitions. The Russian Biathlon Union refused from hosting the World Cup in Tyumen and the junior world competition in the Pskov region in 2017.

Later reports said, IBU will discuss McLaren’s report to undertake further action on January 21.