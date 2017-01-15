Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

More than 170 biathlon athletes demand resolute action from IBU

Sport
January 15, 12:31 UTC+3
The document was signed in Germany’s Ruhpolding, which hosted the World Cup
1 pages in this article
© EPA/TIMM SCHAMBERGER

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. More than 170 biathlon athletes from various countries put their signatures under a letter addressed to the International Biathlon Union (IBU), containing demand for resolute action in relation to the doping scandals, the Ceskatelevize portal said on Sunday, referring to head of the Czech biathlon federation Jiri Hamza.

The document was signed in Germany’s Ruhpolding, which hosted the World Cup, the portal said. Earlier in January, in German’s Oberhof prior to the earlier stage of the World Cup was a meeting of leading national teams, devoted to the recent doping scandal involving Russian athletes.

"We think it is high time for resolute actions by IBU," Hamza said. "At least temporary bans should be applied to the athletes, suspected of violating anti-doping regulations."

According to the Part Two report delivered on December 9 in London by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Independent Commission and its chairman, Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, over 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and Paralympic sports could have been involved in the manipulations system to conceal positive doping tests.

McLaren’s Part Two report claimed in particular that doping samples of 12 Russian medalists of the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi had been tampered with. In addition, doping tests of two more Russian athletes, who won four gold medals of the 2014 Sochi Olympics had been falsified as well.

The IBU announced on December 15 that it had obtained a list of 31 athletes, whom the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and its Independent Commission led by Canadian sports law professor McLaren suspect of doping violations.

The IBU opened formal investigations against the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) and 29 athletes mentioned in the report and decided to bar Russian female biathletes Yana Romanova and Olga Vilukhina from international competitions. The Russian Biathlon Union refused from hosting the World Cup in Tyumen and the junior world competition in the Pskov region in 2017.

Later reports said, IBU will discuss McLaren’s report to undertake further action on January 21.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lithuania plans to build 45-km fence along border with Russia
2
Lufthansa A321 makes emergency landing at Moscow’s Domodedovo
3
US uses its servers for unauthorized data collecting - Security Council
4
Romanov Imperial Family members hope remains of Nicholas II's children to be buried soon
5
Russia starts developing 5th-generation medium-range air defense missile systems
6
Putin: Russia to develop strike systems capable of penetrating any missile defense shield
7
S-400 air defense missile regiment to assume combat duty in Crimea
TOP STORIES
Реклама