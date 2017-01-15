Skeleton racer Tretiakov cannot rule out his repeated suspension

WINTERBERG /Germany/, January 15. /TASS/. Olympic champion Aleksandr Tretiakov, who missed the first round of the 2017 BMW IBSF World Cup due to the provisional suspension, says he could be suspended again before the world championships, he told TASS.

Earlier, the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) said it had lifted provisional suspension of four Russian skeleton athletes - Elena Nikitina, Maria Orlova, Olga Potylitsyna, and Aleksandr Tretiakov. The four Russian athletes were provisionally (till January 19) suspended from competitions over suspected violations of anti-doping rules during the 2014 Olympic Games.

"Anything might happen," the athlete said. "But nothing depends on me in this situation. I must train hard and try to do my utmost at the competitions. Officials are to make a decision."

A week ago, before the BMW IBSF World Cup in Altenburg, Tretiakov ranked first in the World Cup tallies.

"The fact that I skipped the previous stage has stripped me of leadership of the Cup," Tretiakov said. "Now I can see no sense after my return to fight against this injustice. Well, how could it be done?"

According to the Part Two report delivered on December 9 in London by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Independent Commission and its chairman, Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, over 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and Paralympic sports could have been involved in the manipulations system to conceal positive doping tests.

McLaren’s Part Two report claimed in particular that doping samples of 12 Russian medalists of the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi had been tampered with. In addition, doping tests of two more Russian athletes, who won four gold medals of the 2014 Sochi Olympics had been falsified as well.