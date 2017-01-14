Back to Main page
KamAZ-master crew wins trucks Dakar race

Sport
January 14, 17:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW
For Eduard Nikolayev, 32, this is the second Dakar victory after 2013
1 pages in this article
© EPA/MARTIN ALIPAZ

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. A crew of the Russian KamAZ-master team led by Eduard Nikolayev won the trucks Dakar rally-marathon on Saturday.

For Nikolayev, 32, this is the second Dakar victory after 2013. The KamAZ-master team wins 14th victory in rally-marathons.

The Dakar rally is staged this year in Paraguay, Argentina and Bolivia and ends on January 14 in Buenos Aires.

