Russia’s Karyakin wins Dakar quad rally-marathon

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Sergey Karyakin on Raptor 700 Yamaha won the Dakar quad rally-marathon. The final stage was on Saturday between Argentina’s Rio Cuarto and Buenos Aires (786km).

For the Russian racer, who is 25 now, this is the first Dakar victory. In 2016, he was the fourth. He is the only representative of Russia in this competition, which is organized since 2009. Karyakin has participated in Dakar since 2014.

The Dakar rally is staged this year in Paraguay, Argentina and Bolivia and ends on January 14 in Buenos Aires.