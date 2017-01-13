FIFA optimistic about tickets sales for Confederations Cup

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) is optimistic about the tickets sales for the Confederations Cup scheduled to be held in Russia next summer, the FIFA press service told TASS.

On January 19, the Random Selection Draw (RSD) sales period will close. However, fans still have a "chance of securing tickets for the most sought-after matches, as all future sales phases will be on a first-come, first-served basis," FIFA press service said.

"We are optimistic about the tickets sales for the Confederations Cup as there is a high demand for tickets among Russians and foreigners alike. Fans from Chile are worth mentioning as they will have to travel halfway around the world and cover 14,000 kilometers to get to Russia," the press service said.

"All ticket applications received prior to the closure of the present sales period will have the same chance of being successful no matter when they were placed," FIFA added. "If the demand for tickets for specific matches and price categories exceeds the available inventory, Random Selection Draws will take place to fairly allocate tickets to applicants. Ticket applicants will be informed no later than 28 February about whether their request has been successful."

According to the FIFA rules, "fans can purchase up to six tickets per match, for up to a maximum of ten matches." "The total number of tickets that fans can apply for is 60 per household. The tickets purchased by 5 April 2017 will be delivered by courier service free of charge as of April 2017. Special-access tickets are also available for disabled people, people with limited mobility and obese people."

The FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 will take place from 17 June to 2 July 2017. Group A will feature hosts Russia, as well as New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico. Group B will include Germany, Chile, Australia and the champion from Africa (to be determined on 5 February 2017).

"The opening match will see hosts Russia face New Zealand on 17 June 2017 in St.Petersburg," FIFA said.