Russian minister says McLaren report used to exert political pressure on IOC

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Report by the Independent Commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) under Richard McLaren is used for exerting political pressure on the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Vitaly Mutko, Russian Deputy Prime Minister overseeing sports, tourism and youth policy, told TASS.

McLaren claimed in his report that Russian athletes were involved in doping machinations. After that some international competitions were moved from Russia.

"McLaren’s report was blown out of proportion, they dealt a blow to our image. However, half of the people even didn’t read it with a pencil in hand, so to say. But then this document was submitted to the IOC, international federations, that is, the organizations that make political decisions," Mutko said. "They began to exert political pressure on them using this report. Meanwhile, we should proceed calmly along the legal track."

According to the second part of the report delivered on December 9 by WADA Independent Commission and its chairman, Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, over 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and Paralympic sports could have been involved in the manipulations system to conceal positive doping tests.

McLaren’s Part Two report claimed in particular that doping samples of 12 Russian medalists of the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi had been tampered with. In addition, doping tests of two more Russian athletes, who won four gold medals of the 2014 Sochi Olympics had been falsified as well.