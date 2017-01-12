IPC declines Russia naming national Paralympians mentioned in McLaren report

Protest action against handover of iconic cathedral to Church held in St PetersburgSociety & Culture January 13, 21:48
Accounts Chamber chairwoman: Russian economy is still dependent on oilBusiness & Economy January 13, 21:29
Transparency International wants probe into transfer of St Petersburg cathedral to ChurchSociety & Culture January 13, 20:40
Senator says Russia expects Trump to adopt pragmatic policyRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 20:27
Kadyrov says foreign terrorist centers seek to influence young people via social networksRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 19:09
FIFA optimistic about tickets sales for Confederations CupSport January 13, 18:57
Gazprom expects competition from US on gas market in futureBusiness & Economy January 13, 18:57
Russia stops agreement with Ukraine on nuclear power plant constructuionBusiness & Economy January 13, 18:37
Russia looking at possible reduction of its contribution to the Council of EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 13, 18:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) declined the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) naming the country’s athletes, who have been mentioned in the infamous McLaren report, a statement from the RPC press service said on Thursday.
According to the statement, the RPC earlier asked WADA to provide the names of the Russian Paralympians mentioned in the report of the agency’s Independent Commission in regard to doping abuse allegations.
IPC Executive Director Xavier Gonzalez, however, said in response to the Russian inquiry that the global organization believed it was unfeasible at the moment to make public the names of the Russian Paralympians at the issue.
On August 7, the IPC decided to bar the whole Russian Paralympic team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics. The ruling came on the heels of a report delivered in July by the WADA Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren.
The McLaren-led commission claimed in particular that a total of 35 doping samples were concealed by Russian Paralympic sports between 2012 and 2015.
Besides collectively punishing the Russian national team by banning it from the Rio Games, the IPC also decided to suspend the RPC’s membership.
The IPC later put forward a list of criteria needed for Russia to implement in order to regain its membership in the global organization and set up a special Taskforce group to monitor the implementation of the requirements in question.
According to the Part Two of the McLaren report, delivered in London on December 9, Russia’s six winners of 21 Paralympic medals were found to have had their urine samples tampered with at the 2014 Sochi Paralympics. However, no names were provided.