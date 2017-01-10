Back to Main page
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournaments

Sport
January 10, 20:52 UTC+3 ZURICH
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said he had received the necessary guarantees that the deadlines would be met
1 pages in this article
© EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

ZURICH, January 10. /TASS/. Russia is on the previously approved schedule in organizing the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Tuesday.

"When it comes to the World Cup everything is on the track and we have received the necessary guarantees that the deadlines will be hit and everything will be completed by the end of this year," Infantino said addressing a news conference following the FIFA Council’s session in Zurich on Tuesday.

"Work is on schedule when it comes to the stadiums," he said "There is still a lot of work to be done and still deadlines to be fixed in some stadiums."

President of Russia’s Football Union and Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko
Mutko says Russia is first country causing no problems in FIFA World Cup preparations

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will be held next year between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Otkritie-Arena in Moscow, St. Petersburg Arena, Fisht in Sochi and Kazan-Arena in Kazan.

Russia is currently in full-swing preparations for the global football tournaments after the country won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup at the FIFA Congress in Guatemala on December 4, 2010. The victory came following a tight race against the bid from England, the joint bid from Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

