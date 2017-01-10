Back to Main page
Mutko says Russia is first country causing no problems in FIFA World Cup preparations

Sport
January 10, 18:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW
President of Russia’s Football Union Vitaly Mutko believes that 2018 World Cup is "the first championship, which is being prepared for the FIFA in a calm manner"
1 pages in this article
President of Russia’s Football Union and Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko

President of Russia’s Football Union and Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia is the first country that is not causing any problems to the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) in World Cup preparations, President of Russia’s Football Union and Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Tuesday.

The matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the Russian cities of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

"A report was prepared on the World Cup and I reported in detail with a presentation. A report was made on all operational matters that include the Confederations Cup Draw, the presentation of the World Cup mascot, the launch of the volunteer’s program and a report on infrastructure. Bases, stadiums, hotels and airports were considered in detail. No questions arose. I believe this is the first championship, which is being prepared for the FIFA in a calm manner and there are no acute problems," Mutko said.

Read also
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko
Russia supports FIFA’s decision on 48-team format at World Cups

Russia won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup over four years ago in a tight race against the joint bid from England, Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

A year before the FIFA World Championship, Russia will host the FIFA Confederations Cup with its matches scheduled to be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan on June 17 - July 2, 2017.

The event’s draw ceremony was held in the city of Kazan, some 720 kilometers (447 miles) east of Moscow, on November 27. Russia was drawn in Group A, alongside New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico.

The opening game will be held in St. Petersburg on June 17 between Russia and New Zealand. Russia will face Portugal in Moscow on June 21 and on June 24 it will play Mexico in Kazan. The Portugal versus Mexico match will be held in Kazan on June 18, Mexico will face New Zealand on June 21 in Sochi, and New Zealand will clash with Portugal on June 24 in St. Petersburg.

