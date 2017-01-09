Cristiano Ronaldo receives FIFA’s best player award

Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - TimakovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 11, 2:10
International anti-doping agencies urge banning Russia from all sports competitionsSport January 11, 1:06
Dutch journalist says plane fragments can still be found at MH17 crash siteWorld January 10, 21:54
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournamentsSport January 10, 20:52
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in CopenhagenWorld January 10, 20:36
Russian energy minister to attend monitoring committee meeting in ViennaBusiness & Economy January 10, 19:45
Russian ships cross Northern Sea Route westwards for first time in winterBusiness & Economy January 10, 19:34
Minsk respects Russia’s interests in allowing short visa-free trips for 80 statesWorld January 10, 19:19
Siberian killer and rapist of 22 women charged with 47 new murdersWorld January 10, 19:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ZURICH (Switzerland), January 9./TASS/. Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo has received the Best FIFA Men’s Player Award on Monday at the FIFA awards ceremony that takes place in Zurich.
Ronaldo has beaten Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi in the battle for best player.
"The winners of The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player and The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Coach awards are determined through a combined voting process, in which 50% of the decision is based on the votes of captains (25 per cent) and head coaches (25 per cent) from national teams all around the globe," a FIFA press release has said. "The remaining 50 per cent is split equally between an online public ballot of football fans (25 per cent) and submissions from a selected group of media representatives (25 per cent) from all around the world. The vote took place between Friday 4 November and Tuesday 22 November 2016," it said.
Italy’ Claudio Ranieri has received the Best FIFA Men’s Coach Award.
Ranieri has beaten Fernando Santos of Portugal and Zinedine Zidane of France in the battle for best coach.
"The winners of The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player and The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Coach awards are determined through a combined voting process, in which 50% of the decision is based on the votes of captains (25 per cent) and head coaches (25 per cent) from national teams all around the globe," a FIFA press release has said. "The remaining 50 per cent is split equally between an online public ballot of football fans (25 per cent) and submissions from a selected group of media representatives (25 per cent) from all around the world. The vote took place between Friday 4 November and Tuesday 22 November 2016," it said.