Cristiano Ronaldo receives FIFA’s best player award

Sport
January 09, 23:58 UTC+3 ZURICH (Switzerland)
Ronaldo has beaten Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi in the battle for best player
1 pages in this article
© EPA/WALTER BIERI

ZURICH (Switzerland), January 9./TASS/. Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo has received the Best FIFA Men’s Player Award on Monday at the FIFA awards ceremony that takes place in Zurich.

Ronaldo has beaten Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi in the battle for best player.

"The winners of The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player and The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Coach awards are determined through a combined voting process, in which 50% of the decision is based on the votes of captains (25 per cent) and head coaches (25 per cent) from national teams all around the globe," a FIFA press release has said. "The remaining 50 per cent is split equally between an online public ballot of football fans (25 per cent) and submissions from a selected group of media representatives (25 per cent) from all around the world. The vote took place between Friday 4 November and Tuesday 22 November 2016," it said.

FIFA’s best men’s coach

Italy’ Claudio Ranieri has received the Best FIFA Men’s Coach Award.

Ranieri has beaten Fernando Santos of Portugal and Zinedine Zidane of France in the battle for best coach.

Italy' Claudio Ranieri has received the Best FIFA Men's Coach Award.

Ranieri has beaten Fernando Santos of Portugal and Zinedine Zidane of France in the battle for best coach.

