Russia’s track and field athlete gets 4-year ban over doping allegations

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russian track and field athlete Maxim Dyldin, who is the 2010 European champion in 4x400 meters relay, has been disqualified for a period of four years on charges of violating anti-doping regulations, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) reported on Monday.

According to ARAF’s press-service, the suspension of the 29-year-old Russian athlete was based on the decision of the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and the penalty term came into force as of January 6, 2017.

Dyldin stated earlier in the day in his FaceBook account a decision to wrap up the sports career.

The athlete is also a bronze medal winner in the 4x400 meters relay at the 2013 World Championship in Moscow and the 2008 Summer Olympics in China’s Beijing.

However, the Russian team’s 4x400 meters relay runners were stripped of the 2008 Olympics bronze last year over a positive doping test result of one of the four athletes, namely Denis Alekseyev.