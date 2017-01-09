Back to Main page
Diego Maradona supports idea of 48-team format at FIFA World Cups

Sport
January 09, 15:01 UTC+3 ZURICH
The format of the future FIFA world championships will be subjected for the approval in March
© EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

ZURICH, January 9. /TASS/. Legendary Argentinian striker Diego Maradona told journalists on Monday that he favored an initiative to expand the number of participants in the FIFA World Cups to a total of 48 national football teams.

Russia registers record number of volunteers’ applications for FIFA 2018 World Cup

The FIFA Council is set to debate on Tuesday an initiative of expanding the format of participants in the quadrennial global football event from the current number of 32 national football teams to 48 beginning with the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Addressing to journalists in Zurich, where Maradona arrived for the FIFA Football Awards Ceremony, the legendary footballer said it was "a fantastic idea," and he was glad that FIFA came up with such initiative of expanding the number of participants.

The format of the future FIFA world championships will be subjected for the approval in March. The draft proposal on the new format of participation stipulates a total of 16 groups with three national teams in each competing for the World Cup trophy.

