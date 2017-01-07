Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in Moscow

Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in MoscowSport January 07, 21:06
MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Vlad Khadarin of Russia has won men’s event of the big air Snowboard World Cup at Moscow’s Krylatskoye Sports Center on Saturday.
Khadarin, 18, scored 182.25 points in three runs, best two counted.
Antoine Truchon of Canada was second (174.75) and Fritjof Tischendorf of Norway was third (163.75).
Another Russian athlete, Anton Mamayev, was ninth.
Big air is a snowboarding discipline where the competitor rides a snowboard down a hill and performs tricks after launching off very large jumps.Competitors perform complex tricks in the air, aiming to attain sizable height and distance as well, all while securing a clean landing.