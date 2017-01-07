Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in Moscow

Sport
January 07, 21:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Antoine Truchon of Canada was second and Fritjof Tischendorf of Norway was third
1 pages in this article
© TASS/Aleksej Filippov, archive

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Vlad Khadarin of Russia has won men’s event of the big air Snowboard World Cup at Moscow’s Krylatskoye Sports Center on Saturday.

Khadarin, 18, scored 182.25 points in three runs, best two counted.

Antoine Truchon of Canada was second (174.75) and Fritjof Tischendorf of Norway was third (163.75).

Another Russian athlete, Anton Mamayev, was ninth.

Big air is a snowboarding discipline where the competitor rides a snowboard down a hill and performs tricks after launching off very large jumps.Competitors perform complex tricks in the air, aiming to attain sizable height and distance as well, all while securing a clean landing.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Dmitri Hvorostovsky: Tomorrow will be brighter still
2
Three Russian strike helicopters, aircrew leave Hmeimim airbase in Syria
3
Yemeni army is ready to fight rebels on its own - Saudi-led coalition representative
4
US intelligence publishes declassified version of report on alleged cyber attacks
5
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’
6
Russia’s missile forces to fully switch to digital data transmission technology by 2020
7
Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehicles
TOP STORIES
Реклама