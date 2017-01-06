Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia won bronze of 2017 IIHF Junior World Championship

Sport
January 06, 3:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The team coached by Valeri Bragin won 2-1 in the overtime
1 pages in this article
© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Russia’s junior ice hockey team won bronze in a game with Sweden at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship (Under-20) in Canada. The team coached by Valeri Bragin won 2-1 in the overtime.

Russia’s Kirill Kaprizov and Denis Guryanov netted two goals. Sweden responded with a netter delivered by Jonathan Dahl·n.

Russia’s junior ice hockey team won bronze of the junior world championship for the eighth time. Russians were third before in 1994, 1996, 1997, 2008, 2009, 2013, and 2014.

Canada and the United States will play the final match of the world championship today. The game will start at 04.00 Moscow time.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Ice hockey
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Dmitri Hvorostovsky: Tomorrow will be brighter still
2
Three Russian strike helicopters, aircrew leave Hmeimim airbase in Syria
3
Yemeni army is ready to fight rebels on its own - Saudi-led coalition representative
4
US intelligence publishes declassified version of report on alleged cyber attacks
5
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’
6
Russia’s missile forces to fully switch to digital data transmission technology by 2020
7
Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehicles
TOP STORIES
Реклама