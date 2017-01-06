Russia won bronze of 2017 IIHF Junior World Championship

Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in MoscowSport January 07, 21:06
Finland’s Kontiolahti to host BMW IBU World Cup 8 instead of Russia’s TyumenSport January 07, 20:50
Portugal’s former President Mario Soares dies at age of 92World January 07, 19:59
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’World January 07, 19:51
Kadyrov praises inter-religious peace and harmony in ChechnyaSociety & Culture January 07, 13:45
Putin congratulates Russians on ChristmasSociety & Culture January 07, 13:20
Patriarch Kirill warns against provocations in cultureSociety & Culture January 07, 13:14
US intelligence publishes declassified version of report on alleged cyber attacksWorld January 07, 2:26
Gazprom sets record for daily export volume to non-CIS countriesBusiness & Economy January 06, 18:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Russia’s junior ice hockey team won bronze in a game with Sweden at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship (Under-20) in Canada. The team coached by Valeri Bragin won 2-1 in the overtime.
Russia’s Kirill Kaprizov and Denis Guryanov netted two goals. Sweden responded with a netter delivered by Jonathan Dahl·n.
Russia’s junior ice hockey team won bronze of the junior world championship for the eighth time. Russians were third before in 1994, 1996, 1997, 2008, 2009, 2013, and 2014.
Canada and the United States will play the final match of the world championship today. The game will start at 04.00 Moscow time.