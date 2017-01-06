Russia won bronze of 2017 IIHF Junior World Championship

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Russia’s junior ice hockey team won bronze in a game with Sweden at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship (Under-20) in Canada. The team coached by Valeri Bragin won 2-1 in the overtime.

Russia’s Kirill Kaprizov and Denis Guryanov netted two goals. Sweden responded with a netter delivered by Jonathan Dahl·n.

Russia’s junior ice hockey team won bronze of the junior world championship for the eighth time. Russians were third before in 1994, 1996, 1997, 2008, 2009, 2013, and 2014.

Canada and the United States will play the final match of the world championship today. The game will start at 04.00 Moscow time.