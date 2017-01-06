Back to Main page
Airat Mardeyev is second at fourth stage of Dakar marathon rally in trucks category

Sport
January 06, 2:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The crew covered a 416 kilometers’ long special segment in 4 hours 56 minutes and 25 seconds
1 pages in this article
Airat Mardeyev

Airat Mardeyev

© Egor Aleev/TASS

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. A Russian Kamaz-Master’s crew led by Airat Mardeyev won the second place at the fourth stage of the Dakar marathon rally in the trucks category. The crew covered a 416 kilometers’ long special segment in 4 hours 56 minutes and 25 seconds.

Read also
Slovakian motorcyclist survives lightning strike in Dakar rally

Gerard de Rooy on Iveco won the stage, having been 30 seconds in advance of Mardeyev. Another Kamaz-Master’s crew led by Anton Shibalov was the third, 3 minutes and 7 seconds behind the winner.

Dmitry Sotnikov from Kamaz-Master is currently the first in the overall ranking (11:12:40), followed by Federico Villagra from Iveco (+1.55) and Eduard Nikolayev from the Russian team (+4.40).

Dakar rally is staged this year in Paraguay, Argentina and Bolivia and will end on January 14 in Buenos Aires.

