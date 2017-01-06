Airat Mardeyev is second at fourth stage of Dakar marathon rally in trucks category

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. A Russian Kamaz-Master’s crew led by Airat Mardeyev won the second place at the fourth stage of the Dakar marathon rally in the trucks category. The crew covered a 416 kilometers’ long special segment in 4 hours 56 minutes and 25 seconds.

Gerard de Rooy on Iveco won the stage, having been 30 seconds in advance of Mardeyev. Another Kamaz-Master’s crew led by Anton Shibalov was the third, 3 minutes and 7 seconds behind the winner.

Dmitry Sotnikov from Kamaz-Master is currently the first in the overall ranking (11:12:40), followed by Federico Villagra from Iveco (+1.55) and Eduard Nikolayev from the Russian team (+4.40).

Dakar rally is staged this year in Paraguay, Argentina and Bolivia and will end on January 14 in Buenos Aires.