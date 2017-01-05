Slovakian motorcyclist survives lightning strike in Dakar rally

Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in MoscowSport January 07, 21:06
PRAGUE, January 5. /TASS/. Slovakian motorcyclist Ivan Jakes has miraculously survived a lightning strike while riding his motorbike in the Dakar rally in South America, Slovakian radio reported on Thursday.
The incident occurred during the rally’s third stage near the Argentinian city of San Salvador de Jujuy. The motorcyclist managed to put down one of his feet from the bike onto the ground, thanks to which the electric discharge went through him, the radio said.
The motorcyclist feels well and wishes to continue his participation in the rally. This issue will be decided by doctors after Jake undergoes a comprehensive medical check-up, the radio said.
The Dakar rally’s next stage 521 km long will be held on Thursday.