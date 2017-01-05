US edges Russia 4-3 in 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. The national team of the United States snatched 4-3 victory over the Russian squad in a penalty shootout on Wednesday during a semifinal match of the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship (Under-20), currently underway in Canada.

The teams finished their three-period time with the score of 3-3, which remained unchanged during the following 10-minute extra time.

The score in the semifinal match on Wednesday night at Montreal’s Bell Centre, was opened by Russia’s Kirill Kaprizov in the middle of the first period. However, with less than a minute remaining of the opening period, US Colin White tied the score with both teams retreating to the locker rooms at 1-1 draw.

The Russians rebounded in the third minute of the middle period with a netter from Denis Guryanov, assisted by Vadim Kudako.

It took less than ten minutes for the United States to tie the score again with a goal from Luke Kunin and six more minutes to increase the advantage to 3-2 with another goal in the match from Colin White.

Six minutes into the third period it was Russia’s Guryanov to put the puck into the US net once more and tie the score at 3-3, which stayed the same until the closing period as well as during the following extra time.

The young team USA was stronger in the ensuing tense penalty shootout to send the Russians for the bronze quest.

The title-match opponents for the US team will be decided later in the day in another semifinal game between hosts Canada and the team from Sweden.