Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US edges Russia 4-3 in 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal

Sport
January 05, 2:21 updated at: January 05, 6:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The teams finished their three-period time with the score of 3-3, which remained unchanged during the following 10-minute extra time
1 pages in this article
© Elena Rusko/TASS

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. The national team of the United States snatched 4-3 victory over the Russian squad in a penalty shootout on Wednesday during a semifinal match of the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship (Under-20), currently underway in Canada.

The teams finished their three-period time with the score of 3-3, which remained unchanged during the following 10-minute extra time.

The score in the semifinal match on Wednesday night at Montreal’s Bell Centre, was opened by Russia’s Kirill Kaprizov in the middle of the first period. However, with less than a minute remaining of the opening period, US Colin White tied the score with both teams retreating to the locker rooms at 1-1 draw.

The Russians rebounded in the third minute of the middle period with a netter from Denis Guryanov, assisted by Vadim Kudako.

It took less than ten minutes for the United States to tie the score again with a goal from Luke Kunin and six more minutes to increase the advantage to 3-2 with another goal in the match from Colin White.

Six minutes into the third period it was Russia’s Guryanov to put the puck into the US net once more and tie the score at 3-3, which stayed the same until the closing period as well as during the following extra time.

The young team USA was stronger in the ensuing tense penalty shootout to send the Russians for the bronze quest.

The title-match opponents for the US team will be decided later in the day in another semifinal game between hosts Canada and the team from Sweden.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Dmitri Hvorostovsky: Tomorrow will be brighter still
2
Three Russian strike helicopters, aircrew leave Hmeimim airbase in Syria
3
Yemeni army is ready to fight rebels on its own - Saudi-led coalition representative
4
US intelligence publishes declassified version of report on alleged cyber attacks
5
Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’
6
Russia’s missile forces to fully switch to digital data transmission technology by 2020
7
Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehicles
TOP STORIES
Реклама