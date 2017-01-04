Back to Main page
Russia’s skier Ustiugov leads Tour de Ski with fourth consecutive win

Sport
January 04, 19:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Norway’s Martin Johnsrud Sundby came second with a delay of 37.2 seconds. Canada’s Alex Harvey was third, +1 minute 09.3 seconds behind the winner
1 pages in this article
Sergei Ustiugov

Sergei Ustiugov

© EPA/ANGELIKA WARMUTH

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Russian cross-country skier Sergei Ustiugov won 15km free pursuit race in the fourth stage of the 2017 FIS Tour de Ski in Germany’s Oberstdorf on Wednesday, with a winning time of 37 minutes, 58.5 seconds.

Norway’s Martin Johnsrud Sundby came second with a delay of 37.2 seconds. Canada’s Alex Harvey was third, +1 minute 09.3 seconds behind the winner.

Other Russian skiers were as follows Alexander Bessmertnykh - 24th (+4.38.0), Alexey Chervotkin - 26th (+5.15.0), Andrey Larkov - 32nd (+6.26.5), Pyotr Sedov - 33rd (+6.30.1), Andrey Melnichenko - 38th (+6.52.1) and Ermil Vokuyev - 39th (+7.10.1).

Ustiugov has won four stages so far becoming the leader of the Tour de Ski event with his fourth consecutive victory. He increased his lead on Sundby to over 40 seconds.

On January 6, the fifth stage of the 2017 FIS Tour de Ski will shift to Italy’s Toblach/Dobbiaco that is to host the Skating 10km Men and Skating 5km Ladies.

