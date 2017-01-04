Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IAAF drops criterion of living outside Russia to compete

Sport
January 04, 0:06 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has removed a criterion that Russian athletes should live and train outside their country in order to compete abroad, Dmitry Shlyakhtin, head of the All-Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF), told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also
CAS suspends former coach of WADA whistleblower Stepanova for ten years

Earlier in the day, the IAAF published the list of criteria.

"The IAAF released the criteria required to apply for permission, and in principle, they do not differ much from the criteria they had announced before," Shlyakhtin said. "The IAAF had a criterion that all tested athletes should live abroad but now they have removed this argument. Basically, the move lifts the issues related to our athletes and it will be followed by real applications to compete internationally, and other real things. I would emphasize that it will happen under a neutral (flag)."

Along with this, Shlyakhtin was hoping that the IAAF would be unbiased in allowing Russians to compete in commercial tournaments.

Read also
Grigory Rodchenkov
Moscow court cancels seizure of WADA informer Rodchenkov’s property

"Now 62 Russian athletes are drawn into the International Testing Pool and a lot depends on the athletes themselves," he continued. "Frankly speaking, the winter European championship is not listed. As for commercial competitions, I think it will happen, by definition, quite objectively," the ARAF head said.

In 2015, the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission carried out an investigation in regard to the activities of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Russian Sports Ministry.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances.

Eventually, the IAAF decided to suspend ARAF’s membership in the global governing body of athletics and put forward a host of criteria, which the Russian ruling body of track and field sports was obliged to implement to restore its membership in the global federation.

In mid-June of 2016, the IAAF Council ruled it was still too early to restore Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) membership in the international organization subsequently extending the suspension of Russian athletes from all international tournaments, including the 2016 Olympic Games in August. Later, the IAAF anti-doping agency turned down Russian field and track athletes’ individual applications, except the one filed by three-time European champion Daria Klishina.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Glencore, Qatar fund announce Rosneft deal closed
2
Kiev forces violate ceasefire three times over past 24 hours — news agency
3
Top brass says Russian Army got cutting-edge weaponry in 2016
4
Nationalists stage torchlight march in Kiev to celebrate Stephan Bandera’s birthday
5
IAAF drops criterion of living outside Russia to compete
6
Russian Pacific Fleet ships heading for India to take part in joint drills
7
Russia launches ‘smart bullet’ testing in guided flight regime
TOP STORIES
Реклама