IAAF forwarded 200 names of Russian athletes by WADA commission

Sport
January 03, 22:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The IAAF listed criteria Russian track and field athletes should meet to apply for permission to participate in international competitions as neutral athletes
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has been forwarded 200 names of the Russian athletes, suspected of doping, by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) independent commission led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, the IAAF press service said on Tuesday.

The IAAF listed criteria Russian track and field athletes should meet to apply for permission to participate in international competitions as neutral athletes.

"The IAAF has been forwarded around 200 names of Russian athletes by the McLaren investigation team and it will assess the evidence and intelligence from the McLaren report and elsewhere in respect of any athlete who applies for neutral athlete status under the guidelines," the statement says.

According to the Part 2 report, delivered on December 9 in London by the WADA Independent Commission and its chairman Richard McLaren, over 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and Paralympic sports could have been involved in the manipulations system to conceal positive doping tests.

McLaren’s Part Two report claimed in particular that doping samples of 12 Russian medalists of 2014 Winter Games in Sochi had been tampered with. In addition, doping tests of two more Russian athletes, who won four gold medals of the 2014 Sochi Olympics had been falsified as well.

The report did not mention particular names and McLaren later said that the decision against making public the names of athletes, who are allegedly guilty of doping abuse, was made in respect to their private life, and, moreover, it should be done by international sports federations and not him personally.

In other media
