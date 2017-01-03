Russian skier Ustyugov wins skiathlon on 3rd stage of Tour de Ski

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russian cross-country skier Sergei Ustyugov won the 20-kilometer skiathlon on the third stage of the 2017 FIS Tour de Ski on Tuesday, with a winning time of 48 minutes, 40.2 seconds.

Norway's Martin Johnsrud Sundby came second just +0.6 behind Ustyugov and Switzerland's Dario Cologna was third (+1.0).

On Wednesday, Ladies’ 10km F Pursuit and Men’s 15 km F Pursuit will be held at the next stage of the Tour de Ski cross-country skiing event.