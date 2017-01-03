Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian skier Ustyugov wins skiathlon on 3rd stage of Tour de Ski

Sport
January 03, 22:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Norway's Martin Johnsrud Sundby came second just +0.6 behind Ustyugov and Switzerland's Dario Cologna was third (+1.0)
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russian cross-country skier Sergei Ustyugov won the 20-kilometer skiathlon on the third stage of the 2017 FIS Tour de Ski on Tuesday, with a winning time of 48 minutes, 40.2 seconds.

Norway's Martin Johnsrud Sundby came second just +0.6 behind Ustyugov and Switzerland's Dario Cologna was third (+1.0).

On Wednesday, Ladies’ 10km F Pursuit and Men’s 15 km F Pursuit will be held at the next stage of the Tour de Ski cross-country skiing event.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Glencore, Qatar fund announce Rosneft deal closed
2
Kiev forces violate ceasefire three times over past 24 hours — news agency
3
Top brass says Russian Army got cutting-edge weaponry in 2016
4
Nationalists stage torchlight march in Kiev to celebrate Stephan Bandera’s birthday
5
IAAF drops criterion of living outside Russia to compete
6
Russian Pacific Fleet ships heading for India to take part in joint drills
7
Russia launches ‘smart bullet’ testing in guided flight regime
TOP STORIES
Реклама