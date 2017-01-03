Russian bobsleigh head hopes situation with suspended skeleton racers will be solved

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. The situation with provisionally suspended Russian skeleton racers will have been solved until January 19, Russian Bobsleigh Federation President Alexander Zubkov told TASS on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Bobsleigh Federation released a list of suspended athletes, with the 2014 skeleton Olympic champion Alexander Tretyakov, bronze medalist Yelena Nikitina along with Olga Potylitsyna and Maria Orlova placed on it.

"Since today we will be in close contact with the international federation. Everything that was required from our federation has been submitted. We are hoping that the issue will be solved in the near future. We are waiting for results from the IBSF. I hope the decision will come earlier than January 19," Zubkov said.

Earlier, the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) announced that four Russian athletes were provisionally suspended from taking part in competitions (until January 19). The IBSF decision was based on the report delivered by the WADA Independent Commission and its chairman, Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren.

The reason behind the move was the International Olympic Committee’s proceedings against 28 Russian athletes allegedly involved in violating the anti-doping rules during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The suspended skeleton racers have been barred from competing at the next two stages of the World Cup in Germany’s Altenberg (on January 6-7) and Winterberg (on January 14-15).

Russian skeleton racers won two medals at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi - Alexander Tretyakov clinched gold and Yelena Nikitina brought the bronze for the national team. In all, six Russian skeleton racers were on the roster of the national team during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Six Russian cross country skiers, including 2014 Olympic Champion Alexander Legkov, were earlier also subjected to provisional suspensions by their relevant international federation, FIS, since the bottles with their urine samples from 2014 Sochi had been allegedly tampered with.

According to Part Two of the report delivered by the WADA Independent Commission and McLaren, over 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and Paralympic sports could have been involved in the manipulations system to conceal positive doping tests. McLaren’s report claimed in particular that doping samples of 12 Russian medalists of 2014 Winter Games in Sochi had been tampered with. In addition, doping tests of two more Russian athletes who won four gold medals of the 2014 Sochi Olympics had been falsified as well.