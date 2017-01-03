Back to Main page
Russia advance to semi-finals at 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship

Sport
January 03, 0:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW
In the semifinals, Russia will face the winner of the second quarterfinal round action between the United States and Switzerland
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russian ice hockey players defeated Denmark 4-0 on Monday during a quarterfinal round action at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship, underway in Canada.

The goals were scored by Alexander Polunin (9th minute), Kirll Kaprizov (20th and 56th minutes) and Pavel Karnaukhov (48th minute).

In the semifinals, Russia will face the winner of the second quarterfinal round action between the United States and Switzerland.

