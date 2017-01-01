Russian skier Ustyugov wins mass start race of Tour de Ski

Russian bobsleigh head hopes situation with suspended skeleton racers will be solvedSport January 03, 17:04
MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russian skier Sergey Ustyugov has won the men's 10 km classic mass start competition during the second stage of the 2017 FIS Tour de Ski in Switzerland’s Val Mustair.
The Russian athlete crossed the line first, 1.9 seconds ahead of Norway's Martin Johnsrud Sundby and 2.3 seconds ahead of Didrik Toenseth, also from Norway.
On Saturday, Ustyugov also won the men’s sprint race.