Russian Olympic medalist in biathlon Romanova says clean of all doping charges

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian silver Olympic medalist in biathlon Yana Romanova, who was earlier suspended from all competitions on allegations of violations anti-doping rules, told TASS on Thursday she was clean of banned performance enhancing drugs.

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) announced on December 22 that two Russian biathlon racers were provisionally suspended from all competitions based on the findings delivered in two reports of the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren.

It was later established that the two Russian biathlon racers at the issue were Olga Vilukhina and Yana Romanova.

"I am sure that all my doping samples are clean and I have nothing to hide," Romanova said in an interview with TASS. "However, taking a look at the recent developments surrounding our sport, all reports, lists and blanket bans of our athletes, I do understand that the situation can be changed that I will have to be defending myself."

"The only question is to what I have to defend myself from - from scratches on my doping sample bottles?" she said.

Romanova and Vilukhina were subjected to provisional suspensions after it was discovered that their doping samples, collected at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, had been tampered with because containers with samples bore scratches. However, there was no direct indication that the athletes were taking banned performance enhancing drugs.

Six Russian cross country skiers, including 2014 Olympic Champion Alexander Legkov, were also subjected to provisional suspensions earlier in the month by their relevant international federation, FIS, since the bottles with their urine samples from 2014 Sochi had been allegedly tampered with.

According to the Part 2 report, delivered over two weeks ago in London by the WADA Independent Commission and its chairman, Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, over 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and Paralympic sports could have been involved in the manipulations system to conceal positive doping tests.

McLaren’s Part Two report claimed in particular that doping samples of 12 Russian medalists of 2014 Winter Games in Sochi had been tampered with. In addition, doping tests of two more Russian athletes, who won four gold medals of the 2014 Sochi Olympics had been falsified as well.

The report did not mention particular names and McLaren later said that the decision against making public the names of athletes, who are allegedly guilty of doping abuse, was made in respect to their private life, and, moreover, it should be done by international sports federations and not him personally.