Russian sports minister doubts plausibility of RUSADA chief’s doping statement

Sport
December 28, 14:23 UTC+3
The newspaper also reported that, according to Antselovich, top Russian officials were not involved in the supposed state-supported doping system
MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS on Wednesday he doubted the plausibility of the recent statements voiced by Anna Antselovich, the acting head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), in an interview with New York Times daily.

"Our position regarding this issue remains unchanged," Kolobkov said in an interview with TASS.

Read also
Russia never had state-controlled doping support system — Putin

"I believe that the New York Times daily misinterpreted the words of Antselovich. We need to turn to her personally for explanations." 

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also commented on the New York Times article n which the newspaper cited the acting head of RUSADA as saying that "It was an institutional conspiracy," in regard to foreign accusations on the allegedly widespread doping abuse and manipulation in Russian sports:

The newspaper also reported that, according to Antselovich, top Russian officials were not involved in the supposed state-supported doping system.

"We are not bound to accept it as a primary source," Peskov said. "We have to verify the reliability of this statement and have nothing else to say at the moment."

Doping Doping scandal in Russian sports
