Russians proved in Rio they need no doping to win - Russian Olympic chief

No reconciliation agreements signed with Syrian settlements over past dayWorld December 28, 0:36
26 ceasefire violations reported in Syria in past day - Russian reconciliation centerWorld December 28, 0:34
ROC needs best sport law experts to contest claims against Russian sportSport December 27, 23:15
Reconciliation Center in Syria to continue cause of Russia’s late Doctor LizaWorld December 27, 23:08
Analysis of Tu-154 black box to narrow range of possible crash causes — defense ministryWorld December 27, 22:56
Lavrov warns Kerry against bringing US’ domestic agenda to UN SCRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 27, 21:26
UN chief praises Russia's role in assuring international peace and securityWorld December 27, 21:10
Russian skiers Legkov, Belov to appeal suspensions before FIS Tour de Ski tournamentSport December 27, 20:26
Foreign Ministry: US had to admit failure of attempts to isolate RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 27, 19:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The convincing performance of Russian athletes at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio-de-Janeiro proved that they require no banned chemicals to win, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee said Tuesday.
"The outgoing year was very difficult for us. Constant doping scandals broke out, especially the one before the Rio Olympics, when there were calls to bar the entire team Russia from the games. As a result, all our track-and-field and weightlifting athletes did not take part in the Olympics. However, our athletes performed brilliantly in Rio and proved that our successes do not depend on any ‘magical cocktails,’ made up by certain schemers," Alexander Zhukov said in a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.
With many start athletes disqualified from the 2016 Games, Russian athletes won 56 medals (19 gold, 18 silver and 19 bronze) and lost only to the United States, the United Kingdom and China in the unofficial overall medal count. A total of 107 out of 280 Russian athletes won various medals in Rio.