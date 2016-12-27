Back to Main page
Russia’s Olympic Committee says investigation based on McLaren report should be objective

Sport
December 27, 21:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW
According to McLaren report, over 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and Paralympic sports could have been involved in an institutional conspiracy to conceal positive doping tests
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The investigation into Russia’s alleged doping abuse, based on the World Anti-Doping Agency's independent McLaren report, should be objective, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Alexander Zhukov told the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"I am sure that it will be an objective investigation, arguments of all parties will be heard," he said.

Read also
Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov
Russian sports minister: McLaren’s words on "institutional conspiracy" erroneous

According to the Part 2 of the report, delivered on December 9, over 1,000 Russian athletes competing in summer, winter and Paralympic sports could have been involved in an institutional conspiracy to conceal positive doping tests.

As a result, Russia has already lost the right to host the world championships in bobsled and skeleton, due in the Olympic city of Sochi in February, as well as the ISU World Cup Speed Skating event, to be held in Chelyabinsk in March. Besides that, the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) announced its decision to refrain from hosting the 2017 World Cup in Tyumen and 2017 Youth Championship in Ostrov.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) announced that six Russian cross country skiers had been provisionally suspended based on accusation of their alleged doping abuse during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi. In addition, the International Olympic Committee has opened cases against two Russian biathletes.

Doping scandal in Russian sports
