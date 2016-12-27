‘Nothing in the way’ to make FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia successful, organizer says

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia will be held at a decent level and there are no obstacles at the moment, which can possibly make it unsuccessful, Alexei Sorokin, the director general of Russia-2018 Local Organizing Committee (LOC), told TASS on Tuesday.

"On the whole, there is nothing to complain about," Sorokin said in an interview with TASS. "All of the difficulties we have encountered during the preparations in 2016 were of a minor importance and were largely related to technical matters."

"There were no global challenges and there is nothing at the moment to stand in the way of making a success out of the Confederations Cup," he said.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Otkritie-Arena in Moscow, St. Petersburg Arena, Fisht in Sochi and Kazan-Arena.

Sorokin said that the International Association of Football Federations (FIFA) had highly evaluated Russia’s preparations for hosting the Confederations Cup, which is often dubbed as the ‘Tournament of Champions.’

"The most important moment for the Organizing Committee this year was the Confederations Cup Draw (held in Kazan last month)," Sorokin said. "We have received a letter from FIFA with the high evaluation for the organization of this event."

"On the whole, we keep receiving letters from FIFA following each relevant event and so far they (the letters) have been all good," the official stated.

Seven nations have already qualified for the 2017 Confederations Cup and they are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup winners Portugal and OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup winners New Zealand. The remaining eighth nation will be determined following the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Draw for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup was held on November 26 in the Russian city of Kazan. Following the draw hosts Russia was placed in Group A alongside with Portugal, Mexico and New Zealand. Group B has brought together Germany, Chile, Australia and the winner of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The opening game will be held in St. Petersburg on June 17 between Russia and New Zealand. Russia will face Portugal in Moscow on June 21 and on June 24 it will play Mexico in Kazan.

After the group stage matches, two best teams from each group will clash in the semifinals, due to be held in Kazan and Sochi respectively. On July 2, Moscow will be the venue for the third-place match, whereas the final will be played in St. Petersburg.