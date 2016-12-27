Hollywood star Mickey Rourke may hold boxing bout in Russia next year

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. World’s famous Hollywood star Mickey Rourke might again return to boxing February or March next year as he ponders of holding a bout in Russia’s Urals, his agent told TASS on Tuesday.

"We are currently in work on organizing a bout for Mickey in the Urals," Vadim Kornilov said in an interview with TASS. "This may happen in February or March next year."

"Mickey is now practicing every day, he is looking forward for the bout and keeps asking when he would be fighting in Russia," Kornilov added.

The 63-year-old actor, screenwriter and retired boxer, whose professional boxing career boasts a record of eight bouts (six victories with four knock-out wins and two draws), is currently training for his return to the ring at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles, the United States.

In November of 2014, Rourke defeated 29-year-old American Elliot Seymour in an exhibition boxing match at a Moscow concert hall in what was the Hollywood actor’s return to the ring at the age of 62 for the first time in the past 20 years.

During Rourke’s bout in the Russian capital in 2014, Seymour was down on the floor twice in the second round before the fight was stopped by one of the referees.

Born in the state of New York in 1952, Rourke, a 2008 Golden Globe award winner for his role in motion picture Wrestler, took to boxing at the age of 12, when he won his first bout in flyweight (112-pound or 51 kg) weight division.