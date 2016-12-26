FIFA confident that stadium in St. Petersburg will meet all requirements

Press review: Tu-154 plane crash tragedy and Russophobic-free atmosphere in UNPress Review December 26, 13:00
MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) has no doubt that the new stadium in Russia’s St. Petersburg will meet all the requirements for hosting the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup, FIFA’s press service told TASS.
The arena on St. Petersburg’s Krestovsky Island is to commissioned on Monday. The first match of the Russian Football Premier League championships - between FC Zenit Saint Petersburg and FC Ural Yekaterinburg - is scheduled for April 23.
"FIFA remains confident that the St. Petersburg stadium will be commissioned to meet all requirements for hosting the Confederations Cup and the World Cup. The test matches are due to be held in 2017 ahead of the beginning of the Confederations Cup to evaluate the readiness of the stadium’s infrastructure and operational planning. The stadium will host four games as part of this tournament, as well as the opening and closing ceremony," the press service said.
The stadium in St. Petersburg will be able to accommodate about 68,000 spectators. Apart from St. Petersburg, Confederations Cup games will be held in Moscow, Sochi and Kazan. The tournament will be held from June 17 and July 2, 2017.