Russian boxer Povetkin doping test negative ― promoter

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The doping sample taken from Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin on December 13 has revealed no traces of banned substances, his promoter Andrei Ryabinsky said on Friday.

"We have just received the results of Povetkin’s new doping sample taken by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association on December 13. He is clean, no doping has been detected," Ryabinsky wrote on his Twitter account. "Is that what they call honest American sport. We are probing into this case."

On Saturday, December 17, Povetkin beat France’s Johann Duhaupas. The non-title ten-round fight held in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg ended with Povetkin’s win by a sixth round knockout.

Alexander Povetkin was also to meet Canada’s Bermane Stiverne for the interim WBC heavyweight title but the fight was canceled after Povetkin’s probe A proved to be positive of containing Ostarine. The probe is dated December 6.

The World Boxing Council said that a probe into Povetkin’s case is ongoing and he can be disqualified.

Ostarine is a SARM substance, which athletes use during training. It builds up endurance, like anabolic steroids. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) put SARM substances on its prohibited items list in 2008.