Former coach of WADA whistleblower Stepanova to challenge his 10-year suspension

Sport
December 24, 0:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW
On Friday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) imposed a ten-year suspension on Mokhnev for trafficking of banned substances
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Vladimir Mokhnev, the former coach of Russian doping whistleblower Yuliya Stepanva, said on Friday he will challenge his ten-year suspension.

Earlier on Friday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) imposed a ten-year suspension on Mokhnev for trafficking of banned substances. CAS also suspended Russian track and field athlete Anastasiya Bazdyreva for two years.

Read also
Russia never had state-controlled doping support system — Putin

"I don’t see why I have been suspended," Mokhnev said. "I don’t believe that Stepanova was caught taking doping. Her husband is an American spy. What does doping possession and trafficking have to do with that?"

"No one approached me to catch me red-handed. Where did they take that from? Why should they suspend me for ten years," he said, adding he would challenge this suspension with court. "I will challenge this decision. How am I going to do that? I will turn to lawyers," Mokhnev said.

Russian ex-doping official Vitaly Stepanov and his wife, Russian runner Yulia Stepanova, were in the center of a series of documentaries on alleged doping abuse in Russian sports aired by German TV Channel ARD in December 2014.

The film demonstrated a video where former coach of Yulia Stepanova, Vladimir Mokhnev,continued training, though the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) had dismissed him for life.

The series of German documentaries prompted a reaction from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which ruled early last year to set up an independent body to investigate the issue.

