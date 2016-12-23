Six Russian skiers temporarily suspended from international competitions

Putin notes Russia's economy has adjusted to current energy pricesBusiness & Economy December 23, 14:43
MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The International Ski Federation (FIS) announced on Friday that six Russian cross country skiers have been temporarily suspended based on accusation of their alleged doping abuse during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.
"The six athletes against whom the IOC has opened Disciplinary Proceedings are thereby provisionally suspended from 22 December 2016, in accordance with the FIS Anti-Doping Rules," the statement from FIS said.