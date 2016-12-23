Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Six Russian skiers temporarily suspended from international competitions

Sport
December 23, 14:28 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The International Ski Federation (FIS) announced on Friday that six Russian cross country skiers have been temporarily suspended based on accusation of their alleged doping abuse during the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

"The six athletes against whom the IOC has opened Disciplinary Proceedings are thereby provisionally suspended from 22 December 2016, in accordance with the FIS Anti-Doping Rules," the statement from FIS said.

Read also

Olympic champion surprised by ISU decision against holding World Cup final in Russia
ISU to consider moving 2017/18 competitions from Russia early next year
ISU relocates World Cup Speed Skating final from Russia’s Chelyabinsk — media
Sports official hails IBU decision not to bar Russian biathletes from international events
IBU to consider moving World Championships 2021 out of Russia — Norwegian official

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington believes US military 'strongest in human history'
2
Russia to float out 2 nuclear submarines in 2017
3
Putin holds major annual press conference
4
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
5
Putin notes Russia's economy has adjusted to current energy prices
6
Putin sees no big news in Trump’s statements on bolstering US nuclear potential
7
Putin marks decisive role of Russian military in liberation of Aleppo
TOP STORIES
Реклама