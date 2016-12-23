IOC orders doping samples re-analysis of all Russian athletes from 2010 Games

Putin says Reagan would have been happy about Trump’s victory that nobody believed inRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 23, 13:46
Berlin attack suspect shot dead in MilanWorld December 23, 13:29
Putin confident Kerch bridge construction to be useful for ironing out relations with KievBusiness & Economy December 23, 13:17
Russia never had state-controlled doping support system — PutinSport December 23, 13:13
Putin sees no big news in Trump’s statements on bolstering US nuclear forcesRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 23, 13:00
Press review: Turkey's IS standoff and Russian payment systemPress Review December 23, 13:00
Putin closely follows probe into Nemtsov murderRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 23, 12:52
Russia to float out 2 nuclear submarines in 2017Military & Defense December 23, 12:47
Putin marks decisive role of Russian military in liberation of AleppoRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 23, 12:15
MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Friday that doping samples of all Russian athletes, collected at the 2010 Winter Games in Canada, will be re-analyzed.
"The IOC will also re-analyse all samples from Russian athletes at the Olympic Winter Games Vancouver 2010," the IOC said in its statement.