IOC orders doping samples re-analysis of all Russian athletes from 2010 Games

Sport
December 23, 13:50 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Friday that doping samples of all Russian athletes, collected at the 2010 Winter Games in Canada, will be re-analyzed.

"The IOC will also re-analyse all samples from Russian athletes at the Olympic Winter Games Vancouver 2010," the IOC said in its statement.

Read also

IOC extends doping-related sanctions against Russia
IOC bans more Russian athletes after new round of positive doping tests
IOC forwards Russia set of questions on doping control in 2010-2015
IOC chief Bach urges personal approach system to fight doping abuse in sports

