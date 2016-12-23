Russia never had state-controlled doping support system — Putin

Putin says Reagan would have been happy about Trump’s victory that nobody believed inRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 23, 13:46
MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia never had and will never have a state-controlled system for the support of performance enhancing drugs abuse in sports, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Russia never had such system, this is simply impossible and we will be doing everything possible to prevent," Putin said during his annual news conference. "There must never be such thing as state system for doping support."
Putin did not rule out WADA's whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov had been working for long on foreign instructions. "It (Rodchenkov's behavior) makes me think, somebody there (abroad) was instructing him," he said.
'The Russian Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor General’s Office are investigating all possible instances of doping abuse and will definitely come up with the results in the end," Putin said, adding that WADA work should be transparent.
"I am confident that the activities of any anti-doping agency, including WADA, should be transparent, clear and verifiable, and we should be aware of the results of its work," he said.