Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Organizing Committee not discussing with FIFA possible relocation of 2018 World Cup

Sport
December 23, 12:43 UTC+3
"FIFA has no idea of cancelling the World Cup," Director General of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018 said
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018 is not discussing with the world’s football governing body FIFA the possible relocation of the World Cup from Russia, Director General of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018 Alexei Sorokin said.

"No, I feel no inner stress, and we have no anxiety. We are not discussing these issues (possible relocation of World Cup) with FIFA. The problem discussed does not concern football. FIFA has no idea of cancelling the World Cup," Sorokin said.

Read also

Russian Deputy PM sees no reasons for relocating 2018 FIFA World Cup
ISU relocates World Cup Speed Skating final from Russia’s Chelyabinsk — media
Russian Biathlon Union scraps planned 2017 World Cup events
Olympic champion surprised by ISU decision against holding World Cup final in Russia

FIFA President Gianni Infantino earlier said that the 2018 World Cup won’t be moved from Russia and this will be a clean competition.

After the publication of part 2 earlier this month by WADA Independent Commission led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, some athletes announced their plans to boycott the bobsled and skeleton world championship in Russia. The international federation later took a decision on relocating the tournament. Russia also lost speed skating and biathlon events.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in 11 cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
Companies
FIFA
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington believes US military 'strongest in human history'
2
Putin holds major annual press conference
3
Putin marks decisive role of Russian military in liberation of Aleppo
4
Operation in Aleppo is over, conditions created for talks on ceasefire in Syria — minister
5
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
6
Serbia to receive tanks, MiG-29 planes and armored vehicles from Russia as gifts — media
7
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
TOP STORIES
Реклама