Organizing Committee not discussing with FIFA possible relocation of 2018 World Cup

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018 is not discussing with the world’s football governing body FIFA the possible relocation of the World Cup from Russia, Director General of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018 Alexei Sorokin said.

"No, I feel no inner stress, and we have no anxiety. We are not discussing these issues (possible relocation of World Cup) with FIFA. The problem discussed does not concern football. FIFA has no idea of cancelling the World Cup," Sorokin said.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino earlier said that the 2018 World Cup won’t be moved from Russia and this will be a clean competition.

After the publication of part 2 earlier this month by WADA Independent Commission led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, some athletes announced their plans to boycott the bobsled and skeleton world championship in Russia. The international federation later took a decision on relocating the tournament. Russia also lost speed skating and biathlon events.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in 11 cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.