Olympic champion surprised by ISU decision against holding World Cup final in Russia

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. A lawmaker and 2006 Olympic speed skating champion Svetlana Zhurova said she was surprised by the ISU decision to change the venue of this year’s world cup speed skating final, because foreign athletes always enjoyed competing in Russia’s Urals city of Chelyabinsk.

"I’m very surprised by this decision, because foreigners always enjoyed coming to Chelyabinsk," she said.

"Maybe they have found some sort of compromise with those who is trying to somehow put pressure on them, something like: let’s move the speed skaters out, but leave the figure skaters and see what happens," Zhurova added.

On Thursday, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) said in a statement that the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) announced its decision to refrain from hosting the 2017 World Cup in Tyumen and 2017 Youth Championship in Ostrov.

In the fallout from the report, published on December 9, Russia has already lost the right to host the world championships in bobsled and skeleton, due in the Olympic city of Sochi in February, and the ISU World Cup Speed Skating event, to be held in Chelyabinsk in March.