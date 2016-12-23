Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IBU to consider moving World Championships 2021 out of Russia — Norwegian official

Sport
December 23, 5:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) announced its decision to refrain from hosting top-level sports events in Tyumen and Ostrov
1 pages in this article
© Yevgeny Tumashov/TASS

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The International Biathlon Union (IBU) congress will consider at its next session whether the 2021 World Biathlon Championships should be relocated from east Siberia’s Tyumen, Norway’s chief biathlon official said.

Read also
Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko
Deputy PM says IBU under great pressure in light of 2021 championship in Russia

"I think that it will be wrong to hold the world championships in Russia. This question will be discussed during the next congress. There is no rush," President of the Norwegian Biathlon Federation Erlend Slokvik was quoted as saying by the Framtid i Nord newspaper.

On Thursday, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) said in a statement that the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) announced its decision to refrain from hosting the 2017 World Cup in Tyumen and 2017 Youth Championship in Ostrov.

Apart from that, the IBU Executive Board decided to open formal investigations against the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) and 29 athletes listed in the McLaren Report 2. However, Russian athletes will not be barred from international competitions.

In the fallout from the report, published on December 9, Russia has already lost the right to host the world championships in bobsled and skeleton, due in the Olympic city of Sochi in February, and the ISU World Cup Speed Skating event, to be held in Chelyabinsk in March.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US replies to Putin: our armed forces stronger than yours
2
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
3
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
4
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
5
Stalin’s grandson passes away in Moscow
6
Defense minister says NATO continues military buildup near Russian borders
7
Ethnic Ruthenes of sub-Carpathian Ukraine demand autonomy
TOP STORIES
Реклама