IBU to consider moving World Championships 2021 out of Russia — Norwegian official

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The International Biathlon Union (IBU) congress will consider at its next session whether the 2021 World Biathlon Championships should be relocated from east Siberia’s Tyumen, Norway’s chief biathlon official said.

"I think that it will be wrong to hold the world championships in Russia. This question will be discussed during the next congress. There is no rush," President of the Norwegian Biathlon Federation Erlend Slokvik was quoted as saying by the Framtid i Nord newspaper.

On Thursday, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) said in a statement that the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) announced its decision to refrain from hosting the 2017 World Cup in Tyumen and 2017 Youth Championship in Ostrov.

Apart from that, the IBU Executive Board decided to open formal investigations against the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) and 29 athletes listed in the McLaren Report 2. However, Russian athletes will not be barred from international competitions.

In the fallout from the report, published on December 9, Russia has already lost the right to host the world championships in bobsled and skeleton, due in the Olympic city of Sochi in February, and the ISU World Cup Speed Skating event, to be held in Chelyabinsk in March.