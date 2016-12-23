Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IBU lacks evidence against Russian biathlon - chief

Sport
December 23, 2:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW
On Thursday night, the IBU opened formal investigations by the IBU against the RBU and the 29 athletes mentioned in the report, but ruled against provisional measures
1 pages in this article
IBU President Anders Besseberg

IBU President Anders Besseberg

© EPA/MARTIN SCHUTT, archive

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The International Biathlon Union (IBU) has failed to obtain sufficient evidence to impose sanctions on the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) and athletes, IBU President Anders Besseberg said Thursday.

Read also
Vitaly Mutko
Russian deputy PM hails 'balanced' IBU decision

"Suspicion is not enough to implement the sanctions and we will keep going down a professional pathway, considering all opinions, but not acting on suspicion only. Correctness of Rules has to work both ways - for the guilty and for the non - guilty," the official said in a statement.

"All athletes deserve that we avoid having any shadow on their performance and that they can compete without any doubts and can completely concentrate on their sport activities," he added.

IBU announced on December 15 that it had obtained the list of 31 athletes, whom WADA and its commission led by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren suspect of doping violations. One of them competed only on national level, and another one has already been suspended by the RBU for the same sample as reported by McLaren, the biathlon governing body said.

On Thursday night, the IBU opened formal investigations by the IBU against the RBU and the 29 athletes mentioned in the report, but ruled against provisional measures.

The organization said, however, that Russia had chosen not to host international biathlon competitions scheduled to take place early next year.

"This is a first important step by the Russian Biathlon Union to show to the IBU and to the world of sport that the current situation is taken very seriously," Besseberg said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
2
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
3
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
4
Serbia to receive tanks, MiG-29 planes and armored vehicles from Russia as gifts — media
5
Russia to repay $125 mln to Bosnia and Herzegovina from USSR’s debt to Yugoslavia
6
Treasure trove uncovered during Kerch Strait Bridge construction
7
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
TOP STORIES
Реклама